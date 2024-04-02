Australia Market ends 0.1% down

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell by 8.99 points, or 0.11%, to 7,887.87. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 7.97 points, or 0.1%, to 8,145.78.
Total 8 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Material was the best performing sector, gaining +1.08%. Telecommunication service was the bottom performing sector, falling 1%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES and EVOLUTION MINING, up 6.3% and 5.9% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were ORORA and MEGAPORT, down 14.7% and 6.54% respectively.
Materials and resources shares were largely in the green. Rio Tinto lifted 0.7%, BHP rose 1.9%, while Fortescue slid 1.1%.
Shares of big four banks ended mixed. Commonwealth Bank slipped 0.2%, NAB rose 0.5%, while ANZ and Westpac were virtually flat.
Penfolds maker Treasury Wine Estates shares gained 2.7% as investors continued to digest the good news that China had removed its punitive tariffs on Australian wine.
Shares of Packaging company Orora was down 14.7% after revealing earnings and growth would be softer than expected.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at a fresh six-month high against its US counterpart, buying 68.69 US cents, from 68.29 US cents at Wednesdays close.
