Nifty July futures trade at discount

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Eternal, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,060.90, a discount of 34.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,095 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty Nifty 50 index shed 29.80 points or 0.12% to 25,060.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.01% to 10.75.

Eternal, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Zee Entertainment drops after Q1 PAT slumps 24% QoQ to Rs 144 cr

Shyam Metalics gains after Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 292 cr

Japanese markets end lower after a choppy session

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.62%

Board of Shyam Metalics & Energy approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

