Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower after a choppy session

Japanese markets end lower after a choppy session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets ended a choppy session slightly lower after the ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house over the weekend.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.11 percent to 39,774.92 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,836.19.

Japan Steel Works, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries surged 5-6 percent while Sumitomo Pharma lost 5 percent and Ebara Corp declined 4.3 percent. SoftBank Group rallied 2.9 percent to extend gains for a third straight session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.62%

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.62%

Board of Shyam Metalics & Energy approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

Board of Shyam Metalics & Energy approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

Sensex closes flat; Nifty ends below 25,100; VIX slumps 4.01%

Sensex closes flat; Nifty ends below 25,100; VIX slumps 4.01%

VST Inds Q1 PAT rise 5% YoY to Rs 56 cr

VST Inds Q1 PAT rise 5% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Schloss Bangalore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Schloss Bangalore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon