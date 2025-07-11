Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

India VIX rose 1.24% to 11.82.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,208, a premium of 58.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,149.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 205.40 points or 0.81% to 25,149.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.24% to 11.82.

Tata Consultancy Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Nifty below 25,250; IT shares decline

India set to explore nearly 2.5 lakh square kilometres in new offshore and onshore areas says Petroleum Minister

Sensex settles 690 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,150; IT shares under pressure

Cosmo First fixes record date for payment of dividend

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

