Nifty below 25,250; IT shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 461.09 points or 0.55% to 82,729.19. The Nifty 50 index lost 136.95 points or 0.54% to 25,218.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.53%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,512 shares rose and 1,996 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Avenue Supermart (down 0.40%) and Elecon Engineering (down 1.16%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 1.58% to 37,771.60. The index rose 3.11% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.18%), Wipro (down 1.96%), LTIMindtree (down 1.68%), HCL Technologies (down 1.05%), Persistent Systems (down 0.96%), Infosys (down 0.93%), Coforge (down 0.79%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.61%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.52%) and Mphasis (down 0.44%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 4.75% after the company reported a 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on a 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Enviro Infra Engineers advanced 9.44% after the company announced that it has secured a project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) aimed at pollution control of the Panchganga River worth Rs 400 crore.
