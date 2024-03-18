Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,134, a premium of 78.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,055.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 32.35 points or 0.15% to 22,055.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 1.49% to 13.90.

HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

