Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,134, a premium of 78.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,055.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 32.35 points or 0.15% to 22,055.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 1.49% to 13.90.
HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

