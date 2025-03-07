Friday, March 07, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,639, a premium of 94.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,544.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 7.80 points, or 0.03%, to 22,552.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.85% to 13.47.

Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

