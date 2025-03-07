Friday, March 07, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
K&R Rail Engg signs MoU with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

K&R Rail Engineering has entered into memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation to execute large scale projects, fostering seamless growth for both organizations within India and abroad.

The MoU includes the execution of major railways, roads, highways, ports and other projects of larger volume in range of Rs 50 crore to Rs 5,000 crore for mutual benefit and seamless growth of both the organisations, K&R Rail Engineering and Indian port Rail and Ropeway Corporation within India and Abroad.

K&R Rail Engineering is carrying on the business of providing end-to-end EPC services, which include earthwork, bridges & civil works, track works, overhead electrifications (OHE) works, signaling & telecommunication (S&T) works, railway operation & maintenance (O&M) consultancy in preparing detailed DPRs, and other allied activities.

 

The companys net profit zoomed 523.30% to Rs 6.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.03 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 145.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 4.6% year on year.

The counter shed 0.10% to settle at Rs 293.25 on Thursday, 6 March 2024.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

