Nifty November futures trade at premium

India VIX advanced 1.81% to 12.56.The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,605, a premium of 112.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,492.30 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 17.40 points or 0.07% to 25,492.30.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.18% to 12.56.
Bharti Airtel, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.
