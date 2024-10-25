Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 4.74% to 14.63.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,215, a premium of 34.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,180.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 218.60 points or 0.90% to 24,180.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.74% to 14.63.

IndusInd Bank, Dixon Technologies and HDFC Bank and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India china, India, China

LIVE: Disengagement between India, China at Ladakh to be completed by Oct 28-29, says report

US-Mexico border

10 Indians per hour caught at US borders; over 90,000 arrested in FY24

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Q2 FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 1,836 crore

Qualcomm

Qualcomm confident in device ecosystem to support 600-MHz spectrum services

Tech wrap Oct 25

Tech wrap Oct 25: Apple M4 Macs, OnePlus OxygenOS 15, OPPO Find X8 series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon