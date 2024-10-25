Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation defers rights issue

At meeting held on 25 October 2024The Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation at its meeting held on 25 October 2024 has decided not to pursue raising of Capital through Rights Issue owing to improved internal generation of funds and also the communication received from MoP&NG regarding non allocation of funds for capital support of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the budget 2024-25 and hence Government of India's non participation in the issue.
