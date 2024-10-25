Business Standard
Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation defers rights issue

Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation defers rights issue

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 October 2024

The Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation at its meeting held on 25 October 2024 has decided not to pursue raising of Capital through Rights Issue owing to improved internal generation of funds and also the communication received from MoP&NG regarding non allocation of funds for capital support of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the budget 2024-25 and hence Government of India's non participation in the issue.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

