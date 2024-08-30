Business Standard
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 3.45% as shares advanced.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,398.45, a premium of 162.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,235.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 83.95 points or 0.33% to 25,235.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.70% to 13.42.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

