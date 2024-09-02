Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 4.98% to 14.06.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,338.30, a premium of 59.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,278.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 42.80 points or 0.17% to 25,278.70.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.98% to 14.06.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav

SC grants bail to Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav

LIVE news: Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

Singapore

India-Singapore relations poised for bigger take-off: MEA on PM's visit

ByteDance

TikTok parent ByteDance eyes $9.5 bn in record Asia dollar corporate loan

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon