Nifty slips below 24,750; Hyundai Motor IPO lists at discount

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 204.86 points or 0.25% to 80,948.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 71.40 points or 0.29% to 24,709.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.94%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 824 shares rose and 2,767 shares fell. A total of 117 shares were unchanged.
New listing:
Shares of Hyundai Motor India were currently trading at Rs 1865.75 on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.81% over its issue price of Rs 1960.
The scrip was listed at Rs 1931, at a 1.48% discount to its issue price.
The stock has hit a high of Rs 1968.80 and a low of Rs 1846 so far in the trading session. Over 9.40 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter till now.
Result Today:
Aditya Birla Real Estate(down 4.295), Adani Energy Solutions(up 0.05%) Adani Green Energy (down0.85%), Persistent Systems(down 0.39%), Amber Enterprises India(down 9.59), Bajaj Finance(up 0.06%), Can Fin Homes (down 1.83%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation( down 3.80%), Coforge(up 0.30%), Gabriel India(down 1.67%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation(down 3.26%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance(up 1.18%), IIFL Securities(down 5.08%), Indus Tower(down 1.12%), ICICI Securities(up .59%), Jubilant Ingrevia(down 4.93%), Kajaria Ceramics(down 0.78%), Olectra Greentech(down 2.52%), Shoppers Stop(down 2.42%), SRF( down 1.18%), Supreme Industries(down 0.93%), Ugro Capital(down 1.98%), Varun Beverages(down 1.76%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.46%) will declare their results later in the day.
Buzzing Index:
Nifty Realty index declined 2.48% to Rs 1007.05. The index fell 3.84% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Phoenix Mills (down 4.16%), DLF (down 2.58%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.56%), Macrotech Developers (down 2.1%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 2.06%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha (down 1.83%), Raymond (down 1.69%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.72%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.65%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.36%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 6.94% after the company reported 3.92% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.32 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 48.21 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 16.87% to Rs 367 crore during the quarter.
360 One WAM fell 5.32%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32% to Rs 245 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 186 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income increased 43% YoY to Rs 890 crore during the quarter.
