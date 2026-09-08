Nifty trades below 23,650; IT share decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,650 mark. IT shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 502.79 points or 0.66% to 75,630.02. The Nifty 50 index declined 136.05 points or 0.57% to 23,643.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,948 shares rose and 2,330 shares fell. A total of 246 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 0.26% to 29,917.55. The index tanked 5.12% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Wipro (down 0.81%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.73%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.65%), LTM (down 0.4%), Infosys (down 0.38%), Mphasis (down 0.17%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.12%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.961 compared with the previous session close of 6.957.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.800 compared with its close of 94.5650 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.09% to Rs 1,52,687.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 98.99.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.50% to 4.808.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement rose $2.82 or 2.93% to $99.10 a barrel.

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