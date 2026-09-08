ESDS Software Solution Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Allcargo Global Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Poddar Pigments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2026.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Allcargo Global Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Poddar Pigments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2026.

ESDS Software Solution Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1289.55 at 08-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd soared 17.78% to Rs 282.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Global Ltd surged 16.30% to Rs 15.77. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd rose 15.54% to Rs 88.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 642 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Pigments Ltd exploded 14.89% to Rs 321. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 309 shares in the past one month.

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