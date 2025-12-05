Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Niraj Cement Structurals rises after securing orders worth Rs 164 crore

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Niraj Cement Structurals rose 1.29% to Rs 36.81 after the company bagged two orders aggregating Rs 164.18 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The larger order, valued at Rs 82.66 crore, has been awarded by MMRDA for providing connectivity from the SGMC Monorail Station to the Mahalaxmi Metro and suburban railway stations through an FOB equipped with a travellator. The project is to be executed within 12 months.

Additionally, the company has received an order worth Rs 81.52 crore from the Northeast Frontier Railway for the construction of multiple-span 12.20-meter PSC slab underpasses, Major Bridge No. 727, retaining wall, guide wall, embankment, and one minor bridge. The work aims to provide permanent mitigation measures in elephant corridors near the Deepor Beel area between Azara and Kamakhya stations, under the New BongaigaonGoalpara TownKamakhya (NBQGLPTKYQ) railway doubling project. The contract carries a completion timeline of 18 months.

 

As of 5 December 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 216.93 crore on the BSE. Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 124.7% to Rs 8.81 crore, supported by a 24.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 171.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

