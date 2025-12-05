Friday, December 05, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded near moderate gains in morning trade after the RBI trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. Traders are tracking ongoing IPO activity, crude oil trends and global cues. Market participants are also looking ahead to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure data scheduled for release on Friday, which could influence Fed policy.

Realty shares jumped for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 176.76 points or 0.21% to 85,442.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 55.45 points or 0.21% to 26,089.20.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.54%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,558 shares rose and 2,014 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

HUL share price, Kwality Walls demerger

HUL shares tumble 7% in trade; here's key trigger behind today's fall

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancellations continue: Latest updates on delays, DGCA action

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; IT, realty, banks gain; RBI MPC reduces repo rate by 25 bps

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: MPC revises inflation forecast to 2% as food prices fall

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI launches two-month campaign to clear all pending customer complaints

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, keeping its stance neutral.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.18% to 900.60. The index rose 1.72% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.57%), DLF (up 0.56%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.49%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight;

Kesoram Industries surged 19.85% after Frontier Warehousing announced an open offer to acquire 8.07 crore shares, representing a 26% stake, at Rs 5.48 per share.

Lupin shed 0.05%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Siponimod Tablets in 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg.

ZEN Technologies advanced 1.68% after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 120 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

Indices trade sideways ahead of RBI policy outcome; breadth negative

Indices trade sideways ahead of RBI policy outcome; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon