RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India governor reiterated the central banks commitment to provide sufficient durable liquidity to the banking system. We continuously assess the durable liquidity requirements of the banking system due to changes in currency in circulation, forex operations, and reserve maintenance, he stated. The Reserve Bank of India governor reiterated the central banks commitment to provide sufficient durable liquidity to the banking system. We continuously assess the durable liquidity requirements of the banking system due to changes in currency in circulation, forex operations, and reserve maintenance, he stated.

On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the following operations during December 2025 to inject liquidity into the banking system:

 

(i)OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each to be held on December 11, 2025, and December 18, 2025

(ii) USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of three years to be held on December 16, 2025

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

