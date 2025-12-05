Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 95521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1812 shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, KIOCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 December 2025.

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 95521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1812 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.1,082.80. Volumes stood at 1550 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36119 shares. The stock dropped 2.61% to Rs.5,295.60. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 16532 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3331 shares. The stock lost 2.58% to Rs.1,732.55. Volumes stood at 3667 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Meesho IPO

Final hours! Heavy NII, retail bidding boosts Meesho IPO; GMP holds steady

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 release postponed: Balakrishna film delayed amid Madras HC orders

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 pts; IT, realty, banks gain as RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels all domestic flights from Delhi airport until midnight today

Delta Corp share price

Delta Corp jumps 7% after promoter buys 1.4 million shares of company

Zen Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 79346 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18596 shares. The stock rose 0.65% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 8987 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd witnessed volume of 50628 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12557 shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.348.60. Volumes stood at 9245 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Solar Americas bags order for supply of 288 MW solar modules

Waaree Solar Americas bags order for supply of 288 MW solar modules

RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon