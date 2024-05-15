Nirlon standalone net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 153.36 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 2.96% to Rs 51.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 153.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.17% to Rs 205.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 603.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
