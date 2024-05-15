Business Standard
Board of Power Finance Corporation approves change in CFO

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 15 May 2024
The Board of Power Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kumar, Executive Director, PFC has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with immediate effect, vice Parminder Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director holding Additional Charge of Director (Finance) earlier appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 08 November. 2023
First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

