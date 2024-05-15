Board of Power Finance Corporation approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 15 May 2024

The Board of Power Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kumar, Executive Director, PFC has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with immediate effect, vice Parminder Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director holding Additional Charge of Director (Finance) earlier appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 08 November. 2023