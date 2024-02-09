Sensex (    %)
                        
NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 19.41% to Rs 17.98 crore
Net Loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.41% to Rs 17.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.9822.31 -19 OPM %-10.579.50 -PBDT-4.010.39 PL PBT-6.33-1.91 -231 NP-6.32-1.86 -240
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

