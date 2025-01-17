Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Sat Kartar Shopping makes a robust debut

NSE SME Sat Kartar Shopping makes a robust debut

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Sat Kartar Shopping were trading at Rs 161.55 on the BSE, a premium of 99.44% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at 153.90, at a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 161.55 and a low of Rs 146.20. About 22.80 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sat Kartar Shopping's IPO was subscribed 316.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 January 2025 and it closed on 14 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,93,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 63.25% from 86.06% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet unidentified acquisitions (in India or abroad), funding for marketing & advertisement, funding for capital expenditures, funding for investment in technology and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Sat Kartar Shopping on 9 January 2024, raised Rs 9.55 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.79 lakh shares at Rs 81 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Sat Kartar Shopping is an Ayurveda healthcare company dedicated to offering natural wellness solutions. They focus on a diverse product range, emphasizing innovation and consumer-centricity. Operating in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) segment, Sat Kartar Shopping sells its products through various channels, including its own website, e-commerce platforms, TV marketing, and digital channels. They aim to provide holistic, natural remedies and lifestyle products rooted in traditional Ayurveda practices directly to consumers. As of 30 November 2024, the company had total of 1,122 employees operating under various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 109.28 crore and net profit of Rs 5.89 crore for the period ended 15th December 202

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

