Larsen & Toubro to construct residential towers in Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Building & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured significant orders from a reputed developer to construct Residential Towers in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

All the projects are to be executed within stringent timelines. Following are the developments:

Mumbai: The project comprises 2 Ultra Luxury Highrise Towers reaching heights of up to 273 meters with configurations of 3B+G+7P+51/57 floors.

Bangalore: The project comprises 14 luxury towers on design & build basis with configurations of 3B+G+27/28 floors.

Chennai: The project comprises 25 luxury towers on design & build basis with a configuration of 2B+G+14 floors.

 

In addition to new projects the business has also secured several add-on orders for its ongoing projects.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 232-cr project

Nifty trades near 22,250; broader mkt outperforms

Coforge spurts after board OKs 1:5 stock split

Zydus Life launches ANVIMO for HSCT and Kidney transplant treatment

Force Motors edges higher after auto sales rise over 46% YoY in Feb'25

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

