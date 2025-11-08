Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 20.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 213.51 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 20.48% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 213.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 202.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales213.51202.20 6 OPM %10.9615.68 -PBDT39.2450.54 -22 PBT35.4146.60 -24 NP26.2933.06 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content