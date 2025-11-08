Relic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Relic Technologies rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.600.63 -5 OPM %-145.0026.98 -PBDT-0.690.20 PL PBT-0.770.14 PL NP0.160.14 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content