Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.600.63 -5 OPM %-145.0026.98 -PBDT-0.690.20 PL PBT-0.770.14 PL NP0.160.14 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kamat Hotels (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components standalone net profit rises 21.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components standalone net profit rises 21.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ethos standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Ethos standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon