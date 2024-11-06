Business Standard
Oil and Gas shares gain

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 401.02 points or 1.47% at 27698.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 5.8%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.05%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.59%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.82%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.7%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.85%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.13%), moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 482.67 or 0.88% at 55413.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 165.27 points or 1.05% at 15965.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 133.1 points or 0.55% at 24346.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 478.08 points or 0.6% at 79954.71.

On BSE,2538 shares were trading in green, 625 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

