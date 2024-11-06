Business Standard
Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 125.57 points or 1.63% at 7820.65 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.91%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.58%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.21%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.93%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.7%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.58%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.02%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.91%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.18%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 482.67 or 0.88% at 55413.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 165.27 points or 1.05% at 15965.43.

 

The Nifty 50 index was up 133.1 points or 0.55% at 24346.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 478.08 points or 0.6% at 79954.71.

On BSE,2538 shares were trading in green, 625 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

