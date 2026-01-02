Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oil India Ltd soars 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd soars 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 430.65, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.49% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Oil India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 430.65, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Oil India Ltd has risen around 4.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 432.6, up 0.83% on the day. Oil India Ltd is down 10.49% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

