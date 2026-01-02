Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zota Health Care gains after adding 276 Davaindia Stores in Q3 FY26

Zota Health Care gains after adding 276 Davaindia Stores in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Zota Health Care advanced 1.56% to Rs 1,543.20 after the company announced significant expansion in its Davaindia store network, adding 276 new stores.

The companys COCO segment opened 231 stores in Q3 FY26, taking the total number of COCO stores managed by wholly owned subsidiary Davaindia Health Mart to 1,207 as of 30 September 2025.

The FOFO segment added 45 stores during the quarter, bringing its total to 848 stores as of 30 September 2025.

Zota Health Care is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products, serving both domestic and international markets.

The company reported a 31.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.95 crore in Q2 FY26, despite a 91.7% surge in total revenue to Rs 128.95 crore compared with Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

NSE SME E to E Transportation Infrastructure races ahead on listing day

NSE SME E to E Transportation Infrastructure races ahead on listing day

Robust Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Robust Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon