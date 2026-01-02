Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Rama Steel Tubes said that it has registered a sales volume of 58,974.55 ton in Q3 FY26, which is higher by 14.1% as compared with the volume of 51,669.01 ton recorded in Q3 FY25.

For 9M FY26, the company has reported sales volume of 171,935.78 ton, up 22.9% YoY.

Rama Steel Tubes has been a pioneer in India's steel tube manufacturing sector, offering a wide range of products including pre-galvanized, structural, and hollow sections.

On a consolidated basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.35% to Rs 5.32 crore despite a 23.77% increase in revenue to Rs 268.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

The scrip rose 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 9.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

