Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank spurts 0.9%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 0.9%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 125.06, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.88% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.06, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 4.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59711.55, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.89, up 0.99% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 17.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zota Health Care gains after adding 276 Davaindia Stores in Q3 FY26

Zota Health Care gains after adding 276 Davaindia Stores in Q3 FY26

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

NSE SME E to E Transportation Infrastructure races ahead on listing day

NSE SME E to E Transportation Infrastructure races ahead on listing day

Robust Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Robust Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon