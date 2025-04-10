Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech bags LoA worth Rs 421 cr from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Olectra Greentech bags LoA worth Rs 421 cr from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Olectra Greentech announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 421.01 crore from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the supply and maintenance of 297 electric buses.

The order involves the supply of 297 electric buses on an outright sale basis, along with their maintenance. The buses will be delivered over a period of 11 months from the date of the LoA. The total value of the order is Rs 421.01 crore.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 71.68% to Rs 46.32 crore on a 50.62% rise in revenue to Rs 515.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Shares of Olectra Greentech declined 1.15% to Rs 1,090.70 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. The Indian stock market is shut today for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Households' median inflation perception drops to lowest level since the pandemic

Households' median inflation perception drops to lowest level since the pandemic

Biocon unit gets U.S. FDA nod for cancer drug biosimilar

Biocon unit gets U.S. FDA nod for cancer drug biosimilar

JSW Energy arm acquires renewable energy platform for Rs 12,468-cr

JSW Energy arm acquires renewable energy platform for Rs 12,468-cr

Coromandel Intl inks MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Coromandel Intl inks MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

US Stocks Soar as Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause; Nasdaq Jumps 12.2%

US Stocks Soar as Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause; Nasdaq Jumps 12.2%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon