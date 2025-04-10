Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Stocks Soar as Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause; Nasdaq Jumps 12.2%

US Stocks Soar as Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause; Nasdaq Jumps 12.2%

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Markets rally on Trump's tariff pause for most nations, excluding China. Semiconductors lead gains while global markets react with mixed results.

The Nasdaq soared 1,857.06 (12.2%) to 17,124.97, the S&P 500 spiked by 474.13 points (9.5%) to 5,456.90 and the Dow surged 2,962.86 points (7.9%) to 40,608.45.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the day but skyrocketed after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on new "reciprocal tariffs" on most countries to allow for negotiations. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that tariffs would be brought down to a "universal 10%" level during the 90-day pause. However, the pause will not apply to China, as Trump announced he is raising the tariff on the country to 125% due to the "lack of respect" they have shown to the world's markets. The higher tariffs on China come after the country retaliated to a previous increase by announcing it will raise its tariffs on US goods to 84% from 34% just after midnight on Thursday.

 

Semiconductor stocks skyrocketed in reaction to the latest tariff news, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring by 18.7%. Substantial strength also emerged among airline stocks, as reflected by the 15.3% spike by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Oil service stocks too moved sharply higher amid a significant rebound by the price of crude oil, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 12.9%. Computer hardware, software and networking stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 3.9% while China's Shanghai Composite Index shot up by 1.3%. Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved sharply lower. While the French CAC 40 Index dove by 3.3%, the German DAX Index tumbled by 3.0% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 2.9%.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the sharp pullback seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, surged 13.8 bps to 4.40%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

