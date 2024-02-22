Olectra Greentech bags order for supply of 2,400 electric buses

From Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking

EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra and which shall be delivered over a period of 18 months.

Maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the Olectra during the contract period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The consortium of Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans has received a letter of award (LOA) from Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST / Authority) for supply, operation and maintenance of 2,400 electric buses on gross cost contract basis/ opex model basis for a period of 12 years.