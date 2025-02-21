Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One MobiKwik Systems acquires 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

One MobiKwik Systems acquires 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
One MobiKwik Systems is acquiring 3.39% of the share capital (on fully diluted basis) of Blostem Fintech.

Blostem is a B2B banking infrastructure platform, founded in 2021, specializing in Fixed Deposit (FD) aggregation as its core offering. The company has built strategic partnerships with multiple banks and NBFCs, seamlessly integrating their financial products through robust API solutions.

Blostem's Plug-and-Play technology stack empowers B2C platforms across diverse sectors to efficiently distribute banking products. By leveraging its cutting-edge infrastructure, Blostem enables financial institutions, B2C platforms, and Super Apps to offer scalable and seamless financial products to end customers.

The Company reported revenue for year ended March 2024 was Rs 30.76 lakh. The company has operations across India.

 

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

