Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 1.52 croreNet Loss of Onelife Capital Advisors reported to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.521.30 17 OPM %-2108.55-3.85 -PBDT-23.83-0.09 -26378 PBT-24.04-0.12 -19933 NP-6.74-0.21 -3110
