Sobha consolidated net profit rises 74.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 933.59 croreNet profit of Sobha rose 74.52% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 933.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 741.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales933.59741.24 26 OPM %8.2610.18 -PBDT59.4543.98 35 PBT36.2324.67 47 NP26.0914.95 75
