Organic Recycling jumps on bagging large-scale CBG project order in Madhya Pradesh

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) added 2.36% after it has secured a large-scale order from Shreyam Manek Agro Products for setting up an integrated compressed bio-gas (CBG) and biofertiliser project in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

The order has been classified as a large-scale contract, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 50100 crore.

The proposed facility will have a production capacity of 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of CBG using agro-based feedstock and will form part of a larger integrated modern gaushala project, the company said.

Under the contract, ORSL will undertake equity participation and execute the project on an end-to-end EPC basis. The scope includes detailed engineering, technology integration, supply of critical equipment, construction, installation and commissioning of the plant.

The project marks a strategic collaboration between the two companies and is part of a broader plan to deploy 10 such integrated projects across various locations in Madhya Pradesh over the next three years. The total planned investment for these projects is estimated at Rs 500600 crores.

The development strengthens ORSLs presence in the compressed bio-gas and sustainable waste-to-energy segment.

Sarang Bhand, Managing Director, ORSL, said: "This project reinforces ORSLs commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready infrastructure that bridges agriculture, sustainability, and renewable energy. Our collaboration with Shreyam Manek Agro Product demonstrates the growing industry confidence in integrated circular economy solutions, and we look forward to executing this project with the highest standards of engineering excellence."

Pankaj Tanwar, CEO - Bioenergy of ORSL, said: This project reflects the strength of ORSLs integrated agri-energy infrastructure where engineering excellence meets long-term operational sustainability. We remain focused on delivering reliable, highperformance solutions that create measurable environmental and economic value for all stakeholders..

Organic Recycling Systems engaged in the business of providing Infrastructural Facilities.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 8.6% to Rs 3.42 crore in FY25, even as revenue from operations surged 39.2% to Rs 25.23 crore compared with FY24.

