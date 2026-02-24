Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin secures European Commission approval for Ranluspec

Lupin secures European Commission approval for Ranluspec

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Lupin said that it has received the approval for its biosimilar ranibizumab, Ranluspec(for vials and pre-filled syringes) from European Commission.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A. Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and choroidal neovascularization.

The companys biosimilar ranibizumab will be commercialized by Sandoz across the European Union (excluding Germany). In France, the product will be commercialized by two companies, Sandoz and Biogaran.

Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin, said, We are very pleased to receive the European Commission approval for ranibizumab. This achievement underscores the strength and quality of our scientific capabilities and manufacturing excellence. We remain firmly committed to expanding access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable biologic therapies for underserved patients worldwide.

 

Dr. Cyrus Karkaria, president Biotechnology, Lupin, said, The approval from the European Commission for our biosimilar ranibizumab is a milestone that validates our unwavering commitment and scientific standards to making advanced biologic therapies more accessible.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The pharmaceutical company reported a 37.46% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 855.16 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 24.26% year-on-year to Rs 7,167.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter fell 0.33% to end at Rs 2237.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

