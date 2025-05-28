Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 136.48 croreNet profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 4.99% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 136.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 100.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 549.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.48100.36 36 549.09412.21 33 OPM %22.0553.29 -36.9156.51 - PBDT26.7831.18 -14 141.0397.53 45 PBT26.0029.52 -12 136.0693.87 45 NP18.2919.25 -5 100.1667.50 48
