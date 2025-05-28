Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 21.47 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 16.82% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.27% to Rs 11.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.52% to Rs 35.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.4721.08 2 35.6372.01 -51 OPM %39.5949.48 -39.7753.55 - PBDT8.9310.18 -12 15.7338.03 -59 PBT8.8010.30 -15 15.2937.66 -59 NP6.535.59 17 11.0427.79 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content