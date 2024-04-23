Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 3.57% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.690.512.382.4547.8325.4947.4846.530.330.131.201.140.300.111.161.130.300.111.161.12