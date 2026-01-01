Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek gains as arm bags Rs 94-cr advance purchase order from BSNL

Pace Digitek gains as arm bags Rs 94-cr advance purchase order from BSNL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Pace Digitek added 1.41% to Rs 191.20 after its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 94.35 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The order entails supply of 25,000 units of 100Ah/48V lithium-ion battery modules with battery management systems (BMS) along with associated accessories, and 2,500 IP55 racks for housing eight 48V/100Ah modules each, including required accessories such as cables for connecting master BMS and SMPS systems.

The scope of the contract also includes a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) after the initial five-year warranty period for the supplied lithium-ion battery modules and accessories.

Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables. The companys consolidated net profit slipped 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on a 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota records 38.5% jump in tractor sales in Dec'25

Escorts Kubota records 38.5% jump in tractor sales in Dec'25

Wall Street Extends Pullback on Profit-Taking, but 2025 Gains Stay Solid

Wall Street Extends Pullback on Profit-Taking, but 2025 Gains Stay Solid

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank director Pramod Kumar Dubey resigns

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank director Pramod Kumar Dubey resigns

Zaggle gains on inking pact with Visa Worldwide to promote co-branded prepaid cards

Zaggle gains on inking pact with Visa Worldwide to promote co-branded prepaid cards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon