Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paos Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Paos Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 18.00 crore

Net profit of Paos Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales18.000 0 OPM %8.280 -PBDT1.07-0.06 LP PBT0.11-0.06 LP NP0.11-0.06 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 717.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 717.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon