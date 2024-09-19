Paradeep Phosphates' Goa plants resume operations

Paradeep Phosphates informed that its ammonia and urea plants at Goa have now resumed the production.
Earlier on 12 September 2024, the company had shut down the ammonia and urea plants at Goa due to breakdown of equipment in Urea plant.
Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex Fertilizers of NPK grades, and Zypmite (Gypsum based product) having its manufacturing facilities at the port town of Paradeep, District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha and at Zuari Nagar, Goa. The Company is also involved in trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrient and other materials. The Company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.
The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in FY25 as against with net loss of Rs 119.94 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operation was at Rs 2377.43 crore in Q1 FY25, down 22.2% year on year.
Shares of Paradeep Phosphates slipped 3.99% to currently trade at Rs 83.04 on the BSE.
