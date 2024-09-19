Business Standard
Shilpa Medicare arm appoints Sridevi Khambhampaty as CEO

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Shilpa Medicare informed that Sridevi Khambhampaty has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals.
Sridevi Khambhampaty y is a recognized leader in the Biologics industry with over two decades of expertise in developing products for the Indian, US and EU markets. She has a PhD in Biophysics from NCBS-TIFR Bangalore, and also has a postdoctoral fellowship from Stanford University, California.
Khambhampaty has an overall techno commercial experience of over 22 years in various organizations, notably in Lymphoma & Leukemia Research Foundation, Dr. Reddys, Intas Pharmaceuticals. Her most recent assignment was with Syngene International.
Raichur-based Shilpa Medicare is a vertically integrated, manufacturer and distributor of quality drugs to global markets; specializing in the oncology therapeutic segment and introducing novel drugs focusing on patient convenience and compliance.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 14.06 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.18 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.4% year on year to Rs 292.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare dropped 4.89% to Rs 860.35 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

