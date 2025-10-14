Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence rises after inking pact with CIELO

Paras Defence rises after inking pact with CIELO

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 1.43% to Rs 718.20 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based Cielo Inertial Solutions (CIELO).

Under the MoU, Paras Defence and CIELO will combine their respective capabilities to promote and pursue opportunities in India for the adaptation, marketing, sale, and production of inertial sensors and closed-loop FOG-based inertial solutions.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

 

The company has reported a 1.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.27 crore on a 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 93.19 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Highway Infrastructure receives Rs 25-cr LoA from NHAI for expressway operations in Rajasthan

Highway Infrastructure receives Rs 25-cr LoA from NHAI for expressway operations in Rajasthan

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company IPO ends with 9.74 times subscription

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company IPO ends with 9.74 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon