Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.53% over last one month compared to 4.32% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 3.11% today to trade at Rs 521.05. The BSE Metal index is up 1.02% to quote at 34197.29. The index is up 4.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.46% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.45% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 0.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.53% over last one month compared to 4.32% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 83128 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 575 on 30 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

